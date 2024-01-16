Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Linen Parasol
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Keep the scorching sun at bay with this vast linen parasol.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Canvas
5
Silver Ingot
5
Mythril Ingot
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
39
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
137
Max Quality
670
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
