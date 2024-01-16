Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Linen Parasol

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Keep the scorching sun at bay with this vast linen parasol.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Canvas
5
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
5
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

