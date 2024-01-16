Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Lightning Brand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

40

30.93

2.32

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Aldgoat Horn
5
Item Icon
Boar Leather
5
Item Icon
Eye of Lightning
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

