FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Lightning Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
40
Physical Damage
30.93
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
51 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+7
Intelligence
+6
Determination
+10
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Aldgoat Horn
5
Boar Leather
5
Eye of Lightning
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
1520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
