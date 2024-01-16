Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Leather Targe
Shield - Item Level 12
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
26
Block Strength
26
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 12
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+0
Vitality
+1
Intelligence
+0
Direct Hit Rate
+0
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 2
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
12
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Leather
1
Ash Lumber
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
310
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
FFXIV Grand Company Seals to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Seals (2022)
Dillon Skiffington
The Best FFXIV Levequests for Making Gil in Endwalker
Nerium