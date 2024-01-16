Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Leather Boots
Feet - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 8
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Intelligence
+1
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 8
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
8
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
1
Leather
1
Animal Sinew
1
Undyed Hempen Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
6
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
36
Max Quality
170
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
