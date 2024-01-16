Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Leather Boots

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
1
Item Icon
Leather
1
Item Icon
Animal Sinew
1
Item Icon
Undyed Hempen Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

