FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Large Planter Box
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A deep rectangular box for planting flowers or vegetables.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Island Seedling
6
Mahogany Lumber
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Water Shard
6
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
