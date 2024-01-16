Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Large Planter Box

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A deep rectangular box for planting flowers or vegetables.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Island Seedling
6
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
6
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

