Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Larch Wand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

71

79.52

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Larch Lumber
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Eta
3
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Gathering is Less About Inventory, All About Volume in Endwalker
Nerium
The Best Fortnite Skins - Fortnite Skins Ranked
Dillon Skiffington
Is It Too Late to Get Into FF14? Well, It's Complicated...
Nerium