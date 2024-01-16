Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Larch Wand
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
71
Physical Damage
79.52
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
567 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+86
Piety
+86
Vitality
+82
Critical Hit
+60
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Larch Lumber
3
Growth Formula Eta
3
Koppranickel Ingot
3
Crystals
Ice Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
