FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Lakeland Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A table in the classical elven style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
7
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

