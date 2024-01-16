Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Lakeland Chair
Furnishing - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A chair in the classical elven style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Varnish
7
Sandteak Lumber
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
