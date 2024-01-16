Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Koppranickel Pole

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

71

77.63

3.28

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Larimar
4
Item Icon
Carnelian
4
Item Icon
Gyuki Leather
4
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

