Accessories
Koppranickel Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
237 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+41
Vitality
+43
Skill Speed
+29
Critical Hit
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Kyanite
4
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Koppranickel Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
63
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
730
Max Quality
2970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1005
Craftsmanship
1037
