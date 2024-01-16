Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Juice Ingredients
Other - Item Level 276
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
All the ingredients necessary to brew a mean beverage. (Crystals not included.)
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Related Posts
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy XIV is Officially Has-Its-Own Wine Successful
Andrea Shearon
The FFXIV Tank Raid Revolt is My New Favorite Party Finder Thing
Andrea Shearon