Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Jellyfish Cnida

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The poison-producing spines of a jellyfish.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Preview of New FFXIV 6.2 Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.25 Patch Notes Summary; Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham