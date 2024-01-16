Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Jade Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 49
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
50
Physical Damage
40
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
69 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+10
Intelligence
+8
Direct Hit Rate
+14
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
49
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jade
6
Ogre Horn
6
Raptor Leather
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
1940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Exotic Catalyst Guide — All Known Catalysts
Dillon Skiffington
,
Saniya Ahmed
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams