FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Jade Scepter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

50

40

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Jade
6
Item Icon
Ogre Horn
6
Item Icon
Raptor Leather
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

