FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Ivy-covered Bridge

A stone bridge tastefully hemmed with tendrils of creeping ivy.

Goldsmith

Materials
Granite
32
Deep-sea Marble
32
Island Seedling
32
Growth Formula Kappa
32
Crystals
Fire Crystal
32
Wind Crystal
32
