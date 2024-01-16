Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Island Buffalo Horn

Guide
Details

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Jessica Scharnagle

About the Author

Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than 5,000 hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

Item Details

Details

When blown, this horn emits a deep and languorous sound that summons your island buffalo.

Attributes

