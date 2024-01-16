Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Ironworks Gloves of Gathering
Hands - Item Level 190
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
125
Magic Defense
63
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
224 gil
Bonuses
GP
+4
Vitality
+13
Gathering
+104
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
190
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Eikon Fiber
3
Eikon Leather
3
Luminous Fiber
3
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
