Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Ironwood Spinning Wheel
Weaver's Secondary Tool - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 87
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
49386 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+449
Craftsmanship
+811
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 77
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ironwood Lumber
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
6900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Related Posts
FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Collectible Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
Shikhu
,
Ian Taylor
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi