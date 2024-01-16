Games
Ironwood Necklace of Crafting
Necklace - Item Level 534
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 86
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
CP
+60
Craftsmanship
+45
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 76
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
534
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ametrine
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
