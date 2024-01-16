Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Iron Dolabra
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Physical Damage
17.07
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+54
Perception
+31
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Iron Plate
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi