Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Iron Claw Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
1
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
1
Item Icon
Jellyfish Humours
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All 24 New Moves in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.21 TFT Patch Notes - Class Adjustments
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics PBE Patch 9.14 Details - PBE Patch Notes, Changes, Release Date
Dillon Skiffington