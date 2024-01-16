Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Iron Awl
Leatherworker's Secondary Tool - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Bonuses
Control
+25
Craftsmanship
+44
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Clove Oil
1
Elm Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
Related Posts
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Get the Zu Mount in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi