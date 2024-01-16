Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Iridescent Silk
Cloth - Item Level 395
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Not only does this fabric have a lustrous sheen, it also shimmers with hints of myriad colors.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Iridescent Silk Thread
3
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
72
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
610
Max Quality
3040
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1284
Craftsmanship
1388
