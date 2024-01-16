Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Iolite Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
81 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+14
Dexterity
+13
Critical Hit
+16
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Iolite
2
Gold Ingot
2
Battlecraft Demimateria I
2
Battlecraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
451
