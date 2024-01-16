Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Intellectuary

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A sweetened tonic believed to improve cognition.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Electuary Ingredients
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

