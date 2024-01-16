Games
Initiate's Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 24
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+30
Perception
+53
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
24
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ingot
2
Yew Lumber
2
Mudstone Whetstone
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
