Inferno Wall Lamp

Item Details

Details

A blazing wall-mounted lamp made using horns taken from the primal Ifrit. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ifrit's Horn
4
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
4
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
4
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
4
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

