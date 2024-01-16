Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Inferno Rapier
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
64.21
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
204 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Critical Hit
+24
Intelligence
+31
Determination
+35
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
2
Inferno Horn
2
Wolfram Ingot
2
Demimateria of the Inferno
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
