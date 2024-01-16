Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Inferno Harpoon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

56.75

3.04

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Inferno Horn
1
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
1
Item Icon
Uraeus Leather
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Inferno
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
Mount Ordeals Guide (Rubicante Trial) - FFXIV Patch 6.3
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy Creator Storms Into FFXIV Shadowbringers
Mike Williams