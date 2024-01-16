Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Inferno Blade

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

40.32

2.16

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
1
Item Icon
Inferno Horn
1
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Inferno
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

