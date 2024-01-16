Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Inferno Blade
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
40.32
Auto-attack
2.16
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
136 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Tenacity
+18
Vitality
+22
Determination
+25
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ingot
1
Inferno Horn
1
Wolfram Ingot
1
Demimateria of the Inferno
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Fire Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
