FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Indoor Marble Fountain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fountain carved from deep-sea marble and whimsically decorated with moogle statuettes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
32
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
32
Item Icon
Deep-sea Marble
32
Item Icon
Annite Whetstone
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

