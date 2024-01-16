Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Indigo Ramie Robe of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

301

172

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Triphane
2
Item Icon
Rhea Cloth
2
Item Icon
Twinthread
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Reisui of Mind
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall
Everything Revealed in the FFXIV Fanfest Keynote
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams