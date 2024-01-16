Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Indigo Ramie Robe of Healing
Body - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
301
Magic Defense
172
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+104
Piety
+104
Vitality
+94
Determination
+73
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Triphane
2
Rhea Cloth
2
Twinthread
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Mind
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
Related Posts
Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall
Everything Revealed in the FFXIV Fanfest Keynote
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams