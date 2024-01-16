Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Armor
Item Icon

Indagator's Goggles of Crafting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

485

243

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gripgel
5
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
5
Item Icon
Rutilated Quartz
5
Item Icon
Craftsman's Alkahest
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
5
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

