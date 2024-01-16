Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Indagator's Bracelet of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Gripgel
5
Item Icon
Zoisite
5
Item Icon
Bayberry Cloth
5
Item Icon
Titanoboa Leather
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
5
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

