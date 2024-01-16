Games
Indagator's Boots of Crafting
Feet - Item Level 620
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
485
Magic Defense
243
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Hand - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Control
+338
Craftsmanship
+61
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Gripgel
5
Bayberry Cloth
5
Titanoboa Leather
5
Craftsman's Alkahest
5
Crystals
Wind Cluster
5
Earth Cluster
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
5720
Max Quality
12900
Characteristics
Required
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
