FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Imperial Operative Dalmatica

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

104

59

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
2
Item Icon
Raptor Sinew
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

