FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Imitation Wooden Skylight
Wall-mounted - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A ceiling fixture for those who prefer their sunlight simulated.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Crystal Glass
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Red Pine Lumber
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
