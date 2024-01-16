Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Wooden Skylight

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ceiling fixture for those who prefer their sunlight simulated.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Red Pine Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

