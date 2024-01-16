Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Imitation Stained Crystal Roundel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

All the beauty of the original imitation stained crystal pane without the sharp edges.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

