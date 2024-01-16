Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Iceberg Lettuce

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A leafy, moisture-rich vegetable cultivated in Labyrinthos.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
FFXIV Fans Make Some Weird, Wonderful Shit When There's Nothing Else to Do
Jocelyn Monahan