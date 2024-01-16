Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ice Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Lady of Frost, Shiva.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Diamond Tear
2
Cashmere Cloth
2
Allagan Leather
2
Platinum Nugget
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
240
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Pokemon Fighting Type Guide - Weaknesses, Strengths, Counters
Dillon Skiffington
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi