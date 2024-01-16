Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ice Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the Lady of Frost, Shiva.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Diamond Tear
2
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
2
Item Icon
Allagan Leather
2
Item Icon
Platinum Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

