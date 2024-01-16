Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Horn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
40.53
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 39
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
70 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+9
Intelligence
+8
Direct Hit Rate
+13
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 29
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Wolf Fang
4
Eye of Fire
4
Aldgoat Horn
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
1460
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
