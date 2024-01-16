Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Eye of Fire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A polished stone sphere elementally aspected to fire.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Fire Rock
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

