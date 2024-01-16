Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Horde Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble the great wyrm Nidhogg.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Beastkin Horn
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
Nidhogg's Scale
3
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
Griffin Leather Strap
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Farm Wolf Marks in FFXIV
Mills Webster