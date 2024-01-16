Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hingan Windowed Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Extending to the ceiling, this partition incorporates a round Hingan-style window.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
7
Item Icon
Beech Log
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

