Item Icon

Hingan Oblong Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A Hingan oblong window designed to add a touch of Far Eastern charm to residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Beech Lumber
3
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

