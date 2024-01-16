Destiny 2
Item Icon

Hingan Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Floorboards designed to complement Hingan residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
5
Item Icon
Cut Stone
5
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
5
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

