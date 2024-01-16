Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
High House Justaucorps
Body - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Wind Silk
2
Crawler Silk
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Rose Gold Ingot
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Required For Quick Synth
Control
695
Related Posts
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
How to Visit Your House (Or Any Location) in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Dillon Skiffington