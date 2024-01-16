Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

High House Justaucorps

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Wind Silk
2
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster
How to Visit Your House (Or Any Location) in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Dillon Skiffington