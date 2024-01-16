Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

High Durium Cross-pein Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

50

46.67

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gaja Leather
7
Item Icon
High Durium Nugget
7
Item Icon
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium