FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
High Durium Creasing Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 480
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
50
Physical Damage
46.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 81
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
45984 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+377
Craftsmanship
+690
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 71
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
480
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
High Durium Nugget
7
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
81
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2000
Max Quality
5200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2136
Craftsmanship
2234
