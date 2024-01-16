Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Durium Bayonet
Gunbreaker's Arm - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
94
Physical Damage
87.73
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GNB - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+189
Tenacity
+130
Vitality
+198
Determination
+185
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Horse Chestnut Lumber
7
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
Related Posts
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium