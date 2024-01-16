Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

High Adjudicator's Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

60.8

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iolite
5
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
5
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
5
Item Icon
Large Levin Orb
5
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster