[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Adjudicator's Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Physical Damage
60.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+35
Intelligence
+38
Determination
+40
Direct Hit Rate
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Iolite
5
Gold Ingot
5
Ancient Lumber
5
Large Levin Orb
5
Battlecraft Demimateria III
5
Crystals
Lightning Cluster
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
